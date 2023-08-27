Brewers vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 27
Sunday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (72-57) and the San Diego Padres (61-69) matching up at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on August 27.
The Padres will give the nod to Michael Wacha (10-2) against the Brewers and Adrian Houser (5-4).
Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 27, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- The Brewers have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total five times.
- The last 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Brewers have won in 29, or 49.2%, of the 59 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Milwaukee has come away with a win 22 times in 46 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Brewers have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (564 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|W 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
|August 23
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
|August 25
|Padres
|W 7-3
|Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
|August 26
|Padres
|W 5-4
|Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
|August 27
|Padres
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
|August 28
|@ Cubs
|-
|Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
|August 29
|@ Cubs
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
|August 30
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 1
|Phillies
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Zack Wheeler
|September 2
|Phillies
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Aaron Nola
