Rowdy Tellez vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Rowdy Tellez, with a slugging percentage of .286 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the San Diego Padres, with Pedro Avila on the hill, August 26 at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected four RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Padres.
Rowdy Tellez Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Explore More About This Game
Rowdy Tellez At The Plate
- Tellez has seven doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .214.
- Tellez has gotten a hit in 46 of 82 games this season (56.1%), with multiple hits on 11 occasions (13.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.6% of his games in 2023 (12 of 82), and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 32.9% of his games this year, Tellez has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 25.6% of his games this year (21 of 82), he has scored, and in three of those games (3.7%) he has scored more than once.
Rowdy Tellez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|44
|.205
|AVG
|.222
|.263
|OBP
|.313
|.402
|SLG
|.389
|10
|XBH
|11
|7
|HR
|6
|20
|RBI
|21
|29/10
|K/BB
|42/20
|0
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the righty tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
