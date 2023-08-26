Mark Canha vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Mark Canha (.452 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Pedro Avila. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Padres.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha has 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks while hitting .245.
- In 61 of 105 games this year (58.1%) Canha has had a hit, and in 15 of those games he had more than one (14.3%).
- Looking at the 105 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (6.7%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Canha has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this year (28 of 105), with two or more RBI eight times (7.6%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 33 of 105 games (31.4%), including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|10
|.252
|AVG
|.241
|.346
|OBP
|.343
|.383
|SLG
|.448
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|26/13
|K/BB
|2/5
|5
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in the league with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.85 team ERA that ranks fifth across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will look to Avila (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- His most recent appearance came in relief on Tuesday when the righty threw two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
