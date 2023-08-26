The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Padres Starter: Pedro Avila

Pedro Avila TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with 136 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 54th in slugging.

In 88 of 124 games this year (71.0%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Yelich has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.

He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (61 of 124), with two or more runs 23 times (18.5%).

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 62 .299 AVG .270 .389 OBP .354 .468 SLG .444 23 XBH 25 7 HR 9 32 RBI 36 60/32 K/BB 52/31 15 SB 12

Padres Pitching Rankings