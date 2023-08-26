Christian Yelich vs. Padres Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich (.300 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starter Pedro Avila and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Padres.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Padres Starter: Pedro Avila
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with 136 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .455.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 16th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 13th and he is 54th in slugging.
- In 88 of 124 games this year (71.0%) Yelich has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (29.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Yelich has picked up an RBI in 35.5% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 49.2% of his games this season (61 of 124), with two or more runs 23 times (18.5%).
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|62
|.299
|AVG
|.270
|.389
|OBP
|.354
|.468
|SLG
|.444
|23
|XBH
|25
|7
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|36
|60/32
|K/BB
|52/31
|15
|SB
|12
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.85).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, 1.1 per game).
- Avila (0-0) makes the start for the Padres, his second of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed two-thirds of an inning against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
