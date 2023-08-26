The field for the 2023 CP Women’s Open in Vancouver, Canada at Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club includes Brooke Mackenzie Henderson. The event takes place from August 24-26.

Looking to wager on Mackenzie Henderson at the CP Women’s Open this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +2800 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brooke Mackenzie Henderson Insights

Mackenzie Henderson has finished better than par eight times and shot 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Mackenzie Henderson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished in the top five once in her past five appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five tournaments.

Mackenzie Henderson has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of her past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 23 -6 277 1 17 2 4 $1.5M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

CP Women’s Open Insights and Stats

Mackenzie Henderson finished 49th in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,010 yards, 325 yards longer than the 6,685-yard par 72 at this week's tournament.

The courses that Mackenzie Henderson has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,572 yards, while Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club will be 6,685 yards this week.

Mackenzie Henderson's Last Time Out

Mackenzie Henderson was in the 61st percentile on par 3s at the AIG Women’s Open, with an average of par on the six par-3 holes.

She finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging 4.04 strokes on those 24 holes.

On the six par-5 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, Mackenzie Henderson shot better than only 1% of the competitors (averaging 5.33 strokes).

Mackenzie Henderson shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open (the other golfers averaged 0.9).

On the six par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Mackenzie Henderson recorded fewer bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (1.8).

Mackenzie Henderson had more birdies or better (five) than the field average of 4.3 on the 24 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

In that last tournament, Mackenzie Henderson had a bogey or worse on six of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Mackenzie Henderson ended the AIG Women’s Open without carding a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.7 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Mackenzie Henderson carded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.1.

CP Women’s Open Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club

Shaughnessy Golf & Country Club Location: Vancouver, Canada

Vancouver, Canada Par: 72 / 6,685 yards

72 / 6,685 yards Mackenzie Henderson Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.