Player prop bet options for Christian Yelich, Juan Soto and others are available when the Milwaukee Brewers host the San Diego Padres at American Family Field on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Peralta Stats

The Brewers will send Freddy Peralta (10-8) to the mound for his 25th start this season.

He has started 24 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 13 of them.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 14 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 24 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.91), 20th in WHIP (1.175), and fifth in K/9 (11.3).

Peralta Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 19 5.2 4 1 1 11 2 at White Sox Aug. 13 6.0 4 0 0 6 3 vs. Rockies Aug. 7 7.0 1 1 1 13 0 at Nationals Aug. 1 6.0 6 3 3 7 2 vs. Reds Jul. 26 6.0 4 0 0 13 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashing .284/.371/.455 on the year.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has put up 101 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .230/.306/.411 on the year.

Santana has picked up at least one hit in six straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .262 with a double, four home runs, three walks and 10 RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Soto Stats

Soto has 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs, 106 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.396/.478 so far this year.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has 21 doubles, 17 home runs, 60 walks and 50 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped 29 bases.

He has a slash line of .278/.369/.447 so far this year.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 1 vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

