Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres will attempt to defeat Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers when the teams square off on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Brewers as -140 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Padres +115 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 8.5 runs.

Brewers vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Brewers -140 +115 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

The Brewers have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

The Brewers and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Brewers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. For three straight games, Milwaukee and its opponent have topped the over/under, with the average total set by bookmakers in that span being eight runs.

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have gone 39-25 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.9% of those games).

Milwaukee has gone 21-16 (winning 56.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -140 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Brewers a 58.3% chance to win.

In the 128 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Milwaukee, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-66-6).

The Brewers have covered 40% of their games this season, going 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-27 35-30 31-23 40-34 54-37 17-20

