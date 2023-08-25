Willy Adames -- with a slugging percentage of .590 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the San Diego Padres, with Yu Darvish on the hill, on August 25 at 8:10 PM ET.

He collected three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a home run) in his previous game against the Twins.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 18 doubles, 21 home runs and 48 walks while hitting .214.

Adames has gotten at least one hit in 57.4% of his games this season (66 of 115), with at least two hits 20 times (17.4%).

In 19 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.5%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Adames has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 13.0% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 42 games this season (36.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 58 .224 AVG .204 .298 OBP .295 .462 SLG .342 22 XBH 17 14 HR 7 34 RBI 26 63/22 K/BB 69/26 1 SB 3

Padres Pitching Rankings