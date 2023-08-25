On Friday, William Contreras (.404 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 52 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Twins.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has 29 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks while batting .275.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 37th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Contreras is batting .316 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Contreras has picked up a hit in 68.9% of his 106 games this season, with multiple hits in 30.2% of those games.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Contreras has driven in a run in 38 games this year (35.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 47 of 106 games this season, and more than once 13 times.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 55 .280 AVG .272 .369 OBP .336 .457 SLG .442 20 XBH 23 6 HR 7 25 RBI 33 32/26 K/BB 58/17 0 SB 1

Padres Pitching Rankings