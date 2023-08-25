On Friday, Mark Canha (.417 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 77 points above season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Yu Darvish. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .241 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 40 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 60 of 104 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

In 6.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.

Canha has had an RBI in 28 games this year (26.9%), including eight multi-RBI outings (7.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 33 games this year (31.7%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 10 .212 AVG .241 .316 OBP .343 .273 SLG .448 2 XBH 4 0 HR 1 4 RBI 6 4/3 K/BB 2/5 0 SB 0

