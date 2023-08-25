The Milwaukee Brewers, including Carlos Santana and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Yu Darvish and the San Diego Padres at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Twins.

Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Carlos Santana At The Plate

Santana has 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks while batting .227.

Santana is batting .333 with two homers during his last games and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Santana has reached base via a hit in 69 games this season (of 116 played), and had multiple hits in 24 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 17 games this season (14.7%), homering in 3.7% of his plate appearances.

Santana has an RBI in 41 of 116 games this year, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 38.8% of his games this season (45 of 116), with two or more runs 10 times (8.6%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 14 .232 AVG .169 .323 OBP .222 .384 SLG .441 15 XBH 6 5 HR 5 17 RBI 11 31/22 K/BB 11/4 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings