Juan Soto and Christian Yelich are two of the players with prop bets available when the San Diego Padres and the Milwaukee Brewers play at American Family Field on Friday (first pitch at 8:10 PM ET).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to Watch on TV: BSWI

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Woodruff Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Woodruff Stats

Brandon Woodruff (2-1) will take the mound for the Brewers, his sixth start of the season.

He has two quality starts in five chances this season.

Woodruff has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made five appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Woodruff Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rangers Aug. 18 5.1 3 4 4 4 2 at White Sox Aug. 12 6.1 4 2 2 5 1 vs. Pirates Aug. 6 5.0 4 2 2 9 0 vs. Cardinals Apr. 7 5.1 4 0 0 4 2 at Cubs Apr. 1 6.0 3 1 1 8 1

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has 136 hits with 30 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 62 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He has a .286/.372/.458 slash line so far this season.

Yelich has recorded at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with three doubles, three walks and an RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 2-for-5 1 0 1 3 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 2-for-3 3 0 0 3 0

Carlos Santana Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Santana Stats

Carlos Santana has recorded 99 hits with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with six stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .227/.305/.411 on the year.

Santana takes a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Santana Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Aug. 23 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Twins Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 20 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0 at Rangers Aug. 19 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rangers Aug. 18 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0

MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres

Juan Soto Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Soto Stats

Soto has recorded 116 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 106 walks. He has driven in 76 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashing .259/.399/.482 on the season.

Soto Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Ha-Seong Kim Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Kim Stats

Ha-Seong Kim has recorded 118 hits with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 50 runs with 28 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .280/.368/.450 so far this season.

Kim has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.

Kim Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Marlins Aug. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Marlins Aug. 21 2-for-4 2 1 4 6 1 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 19 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0

