Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) meet Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (61-67) in the series opener at American Family Field on Friday, August 25. The game will begin at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Padres have +100 odds to win. The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Brewers vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff - MIL (2-1, 2.89 ERA) vs Yu Darvish - SD (8-9, 4.35 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

If you're looking to bet on the Brewers and Padres matchup but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Brewers (-120) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $18.33 back in your pocket.

There are many other ways to bet, too. You can wager on player props (will Carlos Santana get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 38, or 60.3%, of the 63 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Brewers have a 31-22 record (winning 58.5% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers won each of the three games it played while the moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Padres have been chosen as underdogs in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 10 times (35.7%) in those games.

The Padres have a mark of 3-13 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Padres are not favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been underdogs in their last 10 games.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Brewers vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+200) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+200) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Brian Anderson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+775) 0.5 (+300)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st Win NL Central -250 - 1st

Think the Brewers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Milwaukee and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.