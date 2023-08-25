How to Watch the Brewers vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 25
The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres will meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 134 total home runs.
- Milwaukee's .380 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.
- The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.
- Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).
- The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.
- Milwaukee's 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.221).
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Woodruff is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.
- Woodruff is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five appearances this season.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|W 9-8
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-1
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|W 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|W 7-3
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|W 8-7
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
|8/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Freddy Peralta
|Pedro Avila
|8/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adrian Houser
|Michael Wacha
|8/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Jameson Taillon
|8/29/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Justin Steele
|8/30/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Kyle Hendricks
