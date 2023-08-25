The Milwaukee Brewers and San Diego Padres will meet on Friday at American Family Field, at 8:10 PM ET, with Carlos Santana and Juan Soto among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers are 22nd in MLB play with 134 total home runs.

Milwaukee's .380 slugging percentage is the fourth-lowest average in baseball.

The Brewers rank 26th in MLB with a .235 batting average.

Milwaukee has the No. 21 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.3 runs per game (552 total runs).

The Brewers are 22nd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Brewers strike out 8.8 times per game, the No. 17 average in the majors.

The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Milwaukee's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors.

Milwaukee's 4.00 team ERA ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Brewers combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.221).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Brandon Woodruff makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts through 28 2/3 innings pitched.

His last appearance was on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up three hits.

Woodruff is looking to secure his third quality start of the season in this matchup.

Woodruff is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.6 frames per appearance on the mound.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his five appearances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers W 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins W 7-3 Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins W 8-7 Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Pedro Avila 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Michael Wacha 8/28/2023 Cubs - Away Wade Miley Jameson Taillon 8/29/2023 Cubs - Away Corbin Burnes Justin Steele 8/30/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Woodruff Kyle Hendricks

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.