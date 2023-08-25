Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) and the San Diego Padres (61-67) squaring off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (8-9, 4.35 ERA).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

  • When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • How to Watch on TV: BSWI
Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

  • Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

  • In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.
  • Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.
  • The Brewers have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 38 (60.3%) of those contests.
  • This season Milwaukee has won 31 of its 53 games, or 58.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.
  • Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 552 total runs scored this season.
  • The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
August 18 @ Rangers W 9-8 Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
August 19 @ Rangers W 6-1 Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
August 20 @ Rangers W 6-2 Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
August 22 Twins W 7-3 Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
August 23 Twins W 8-7 Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
August 25 Padres - Brandon Woodruff vs Yu Darvish
August 26 Padres - Freddy Peralta vs Pedro Avila
August 27 Padres - Adrian Houser vs Michael Wacha
August 28 @ Cubs - Wade Miley vs Jameson Taillon
August 29 @ Cubs - Corbin Burnes vs Justin Steele
August 30 @ Cubs - Brandon Woodruff vs Kyle Hendricks

