Friday's contest features the Milwaukee Brewers (70-57) and the San Diego Padres (61-67) squaring off at American Family Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on August 25.

The Brewers will give the nod to Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 2.89 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Yu Darvish (8-9, 4.35 ERA).

Brewers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 4, Padres 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Brewers Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a perfect record of 3-0.

Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

The Brewers have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 38 (60.3%) of those contests.

This season Milwaukee has won 31 of its 53 games, or 58.5%, when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Brewers.

Milwaukee ranks 21st in the majors with 552 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.

