A'ja Wilson leads the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) into a matchup with the Chicago Sky (13-20), one game after going off for 53 points in a 112-100 win over the Dream, on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBA TV, The U, and FOX Networks.

Sky vs. Aces Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Thursday, August 24, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Wintrust Arena

Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for Sky vs. Aces

Chicago averages only 0.4 more points per game (80.5) than Las Vegas allows (80.1).

The Sky are 11-6 when they shoot better than 42.8% from the field.

Chicago's three-point shooting percentage this season (35.8%) is only 1.2 percentage points higher than opponents of Las Vegas are averaging (34.6%).

The Sky are 12-5 when shooting over 34.6% as a team from three-point range.

Las Vegas averages 34.8 rebounds a contest, 1.7 more rebounds per game than Chicago's average.

Sky Recent Performance

While the Sky are averaging 80.5 points per game in 2023, they have bettered that mark over their previous 10 games, amassing 85.6 a contest.

The Sky are draining 8.6 treys per game over their past 10 games, which is 0.8 more than their average for the season (7.8). Likewise, they sport a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (36.8%) compared to their season average from beyond the arc (35.8%).

Sky Injuries