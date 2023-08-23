Victor Caratini vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini is batting .245 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Caratini has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (34.8%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had more than one.
- In 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|23
|.225
|AVG
|.262
|.333
|OBP
|.333
|.380
|SLG
|.369
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|16/8
|1
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
- Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
