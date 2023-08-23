The Milwaukee Brewers, including Victor Caratini (hitting .237 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI), take on starting pitcher Kenta Maeda and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Twins Starter: Kenta Maeda
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Victor Caratini At The Plate

  • Caratini is batting .245 with two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
  • Caratini has reached base via a hit in 25 games this season (of 46 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 16 games this year (34.8%), Caratini has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had more than one.
  • In 34.8% of his games this season (16 of 46), he has scored, and in four of those games (8.7%) he has scored more than once.

Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
22 GP 23
.225 AVG .262
.333 OBP .333
.380 SLG .369
5 XBH 3
3 HR 3
9 RBI 10
21/10 K/BB 16/8
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.91 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (146 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Maeda gets the start for the Twins, his 15th of the season. He is 3-7 with a 4.13 ERA and 82 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, Aug. 16, the right-hander threw four innings against the Detroit Tigers, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.13, with 10.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in 14 games this season. Opponents are hitting .240 against him.
