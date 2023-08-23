How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Tuesday, August 23
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's Liga MX schedule features several top-tier games, including a matchup between Puebla FC and Mazatlan FC.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know regarding Tuesday's Liga MX action here. Take a look at the links below.
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Mazatlan FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC (0-1-3) makes the trip to play Mazatlan FC (0-2-2) at Estadio de Mazatlan in Mazatlán.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Favorite: Mazatlan FC (+125)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+195)
- Draw: (+250)
Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs Club Tijuana de Caliente
Club Tijuana de Caliente (1-1-1) travels to take on Guadalajara Chivas (3-1-0) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBC Universo
- Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (-125)
- Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+310)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch FC Juarez vs Pumas UNAM
Pumas UNAM (1-3-0) travels to face FC Juarez (2-2-0) at Estadio Olimpico Benito Juarez.
- Game Time: 11:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: FOX Sports Networks
- Favorite: FC Juarez (+155)
- Underdog: Pumas UNAM (+170)
- Draw: (+225)
