Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (69-57) against the Minnesota Twins (65-61) at American Family Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Brewers. Game time is at 2:10 PM ET on August 23.

The Brewers will look to Corbin Burnes (9-6) versus the Twins and Kenta Maeda (3-7).

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the favorite three times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Brewers' last 10 games.

This season, the Brewers have won 37 out of the 62 games, or 59.7%, in which they've been favored.

Milwaukee has entered 36 games this season favored by -140 or more and is 20-16 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Brewers, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Milwaukee has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 544 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.99).

Brewers Schedule