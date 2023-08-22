Tyrone Taylor vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 22
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at American Family Field, Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-3 with a double, a triple and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Discover More About This Game
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has seven doubles, a triple, four home runs and four walks while batting .214.
- Taylor enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .438.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 22 of 41 games this season (53.7%), including six multi-hit games (14.6%).
- He has hit a long ball in four games this season (9.8%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 11 games this season (26.8%), including more than one RBI in 12.2% of his games.
- In 11 games this year (26.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|26
|.240
|AVG
|.198
|.255
|OBP
|.233
|.420
|SLG
|.346
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|8
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/3
|2
|SB
|2
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- The Twins rank 14th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 21st of the season. He is 6-6 with a 3.40 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 113 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old has put together a 3.40 ERA and 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings across 20 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .247 to opposing hitters.
