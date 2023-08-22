On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.1) -- hit the court when the Chicago Sky (12-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-22) at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video

The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Sky have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

The Storm have covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.

Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.

Seattle has covered the spread 13 times this season (13-10 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, 14 out of the Sky's 31 games have hit the over.

The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times this season.

