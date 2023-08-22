Brewers vs. Twins Probable Starting Pitchers Today - August 22
Two division leaders square off when the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins (65-60) visit the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) against the Brewers and Wade Miley (6-3).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Brewers vs. Twins Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: BSWI
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Wade Miley
- Miley gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 3.05 ERA and 55 strikeouts through 82 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the lefty went five innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 36-year-old has an ERA of 3.05, with 6 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are batting .234 against him.
- Miley has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
- Miley will aim to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 5.1 innings per outing.
- In five of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober
- The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (6-6) for his 21st start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up two earned runs on four hits in a matchup with the Detroit Tigers.
- The 28-year-old has pitched to a 3.40 ERA this season with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 1.7 walks per nine across 20 games.
- He has started 20 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- Ober has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 20 chances this season.
Bailey Ober vs. Brewers
- The Brewers have scored 537 runs this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB. They have 971 hits, 28th in baseball, with 130 home runs (22nd in the league).
- The right-hander has faced the Brewers one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-23 with a double, two home runs and two RBI in six innings.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.