The Minnesota Twins (65-60) will lean on Carlos Correa when they visit Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) at American Family Field on Tuesday, August 22. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Brewers, who are listed at -105. The total for the matchup is set at 8 runs.

Brewers vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Tuesday, August 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (6-6, 3.40 ERA) vs Wade Miley - MIL (6-3, 3.05 ERA)

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Brewers vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 84 games this season and won 50 (59.5%) of those contests.

The Twins have gone 50-34 (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 4-4 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Brewers had a record of 3-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Brewers vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Christian Yelich 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185) William Contreras 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Carlos Santana 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+165) Mark Canha 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+210) Tyrone Taylor 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195)

Brewers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3500 11th 1st Win NL Central -184 - 1st

