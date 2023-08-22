Tuesday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (68-57) and the Minnesota Twins (65-60) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on August 22.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (6-6) versus the Brewers and Wade Miley (6-3).

Brewers vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

Brewers vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Brewers 5, Twins 4.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Brewers have come away with 28 wins in the 58 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 26 times in 53 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (537 total, 4.3 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.00 ERA this season, which ranks 10th in baseball.

