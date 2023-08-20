William Contreras vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and William Contreras (.357 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Max Scherzer and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .274 with 29 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 36th, his on-base percentage ranks 42nd, and he is 64th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras has had a hit in 71 of 104 games this season (68.3%), including multiple hits 32 times (30.8%).
- In 11.5% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Contreras has driven home a run in 37 games this year (35.6%), including more than one RBI in 14.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 45 games this season (43.3%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|55
|.276
|AVG
|.272
|.353
|OBP
|.336
|.442
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|23
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|33
|32/21
|K/BB
|58/17
|0
|SB
|1
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up one hit.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
