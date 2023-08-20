Mark Canha vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Mark Canha -- with a slugging percentage of .514 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the mound, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Rangers.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mark Canha? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rangers Player Props
|Brewers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rangers Prediction
|How to Watch Brewers vs Rangers
|Brewers vs Rangers Odds
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is hitting .244 with 20 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.
- Canha has gotten a hit in 59 of 101 games this season (58.4%), with at least two hits on 14 occasions (13.9%).
- In 6.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.7% of his games this year, Canha has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (7.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 32 of 101 games (31.7%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Rowdy Tellez
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Willy Adames
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|9
|.252
|AVG
|.259
|.346
|OBP
|.323
|.383
|SLG
|.481
|9
|XBH
|4
|3
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|6
|26/13
|K/BB
|2/3
|5
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff is 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers' 4.01 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer (12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts in 127 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season.
- His most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.