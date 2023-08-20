Carlos Santana vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .488 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Texas Rangers, with Max Scherzer on the hill, on August 20 at 2:35 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his previous game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rangers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Max Scherzer
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .225 with 26 doubles, 18 home runs and 49 walks.
- Santana has recorded a hit in 66 of 113 games this year (58.4%), including 23 multi-hit games (20.4%).
- Looking at the 113 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 17 of them (15.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has driven home a run in 40 games this year (35.4%), including more than one RBI in 15.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- He has scored in 38.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.0%.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.238
|.208
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|4/0
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Rangers have a 4.01 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (137 total, 1.1 per game).
- Scherzer gets the start for the Rangers, his 23rd of the season. He is 12-4 with a 3.67 ERA and 147 strikeouts through 127 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings while surrendering one hit.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.67), 16th in WHIP (1.128), and 12th in K/9 (10.4).
