Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will meet Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday at Globe Life Field, at 2:35 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Sunday, August 20, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 130 home runs rank 22nd in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .380 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .235 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored 531 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Brewers have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

The Brewers rank 18th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.222 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Adrian Houser (4-4) for his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings pitched against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

He has five quality starts in 15 chances this season.

Houser will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers W 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha 8/27/2023 Padres - Home Adrian Houser Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.