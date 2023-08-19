The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .563 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Rangers.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Read More About This Game

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .192 with six doubles, four home runs and two walks.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 20 of 39 games this year (51.3%), with more than one hit on four occasions (10.3%).

Looking at the 39 games he has played this season, he's homered in four of them (10.3%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has picked up an RBI in 25.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games.

In 10 of 39 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 24 .240 AVG .160 .255 OBP .179 .420 SLG .280 5 XBH 5 2 HR 2 8 RBI 6 16/1 K/BB 12/1 2 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings