Patrick Cantlay heads into the 2023 BMW Championship in Olympia Fields, Illinois at Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) from August 17-19, looking to defend his title.

Looking to wager on Cantlay at the BMW Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +1000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Patrick Cantlay Insights

Cantlay has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 17 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over his last 17 rounds, Cantlay has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Cantlay has finished in the top five once in his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five tournaments, Cantlay has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 13 -10 271 1 17 6 8 $11.9M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

BMW Championship Insights and Stats

In his past six appearances at this event, Cantlay has four top-10 finishes, three top-five finishes and two wins.

Cantlay made the cut in each of his six most recent entries to this event.

Cantlay won this tournament in 2022, the last time he entered it.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,016 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 70 that registers at 7,366 yards, 350 yards longer than average.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) has a recent scoring average of +7.

The courses that Cantlay has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,332 yards, while Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) will be 7,366 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -4. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of +7.

Cantlay's Last Time Out

Cantlay was in the 80th percentile on par 3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, with an average of 2.25 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.06 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, which was strong enough to place him in the 84th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.61).

Cantlay was better than 91% of the competitors at the FedEx St. Jude Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 3.25 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.07.

Cantlay recorded a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship (the field averaged 4.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cantlay recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.7).

Cantlay's 18 birdies or better on par-4s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship were more than the tournament average of 12.5.

At that most recent tournament, Cantlay's performance on the 48 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 6.4).

Cantlay finished the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a birdie or better on seven of the eight par-5s, more than the tournament average of 4.6.

On the eight par-5s at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Cantlay fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

BMW Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 17-19, 2023

August 17-19, 2023 Course: Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course)

Olympia Fields Country Club (North Course) Location: Olympia Fields, Illinois

Olympia Fields, Illinois Par: 70 / 7,366 yards

70 / 7,366 yards Cantlay Odds to Win: +1000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.