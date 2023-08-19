The Milwaukee Brewers, including Mark Canha (.256 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 76 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Dane Dunning

Dane Dunning TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha has 19 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .239.

Canha has reached base via a hit in 58 games this season (of 100 played), and had multiple hits in 13 of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this year (7.0%), leaving the park in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Canha has an RBI in 26 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 31 games this year (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 44 .252 AVG .239 .346 OBP .341 .383 SLG .380 9 XBH 13 3 HR 3 13 RBI 16 26/13 K/BB 26/19 5 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings