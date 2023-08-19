Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers will look to do damage against Freddy Peralta when he starts for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Globe Life Field.

Brewers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 128 home runs.

Milwaukee ranks 27th in the majors with a .377 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of just .233 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

Milwaukee has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 525 (4.3 per game).

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.312).

The Brewers rank 19th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Milwaukee averages the 15th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.7) in the majors this season.

Milwaukee pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.225 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers will hand the ball to Peralta (9-8) for his 24th start of the season.

The right-hander allowed four hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth quality start in a row.

Peralta has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 23 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 8/13/2023 White Sox W 7-3 Away Freddy Peralta Dylan Cease 8/15/2023 Dodgers L 6-2 Away Adrian Houser Bobby Miller 8/16/2023 Dodgers L 7-1 Away Wade Miley Clayton Kershaw 8/17/2023 Dodgers L 1-0 Away Corbin Burnes Lance Lynn 8/18/2023 Rangers W 9-8 Away Brandon Woodruff Andrew Heaney 8/19/2023 Rangers - Away Freddy Peralta Dane Dunning 8/20/2023 Rangers - Away Adrian Houser Max Scherzer 8/22/2023 Twins - Home Wade Miley Bailey Ober 8/23/2023 Twins - Home Corbin Burnes Kenta Maeda 8/25/2023 Padres - Home Brandon Woodruff Yu Darvish 8/26/2023 Padres - Home Freddy Peralta Michael Wacha

