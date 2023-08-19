Freddy Peralta will be on the hill for the Milwaukee Brewers when they take on Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

The Rangers are -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Brewers (+100). The over/under is 8 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Brewers vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -120 +100 8 -115 -105 - - -

Brewers Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Brewers have a record of 1-3.

In their last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Brewers and their opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The previous 10 Brewers matchups have not had a spread set by bookmakers.

Brewers Betting Records & Stats

The Brewers have been underdogs in 56 games this season and have come away with the win 26 times (46.4%) in those contests.

Milwaukee has a record of 20-24, a 45.5% win rate, when it's set as an underdog of +100 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Milwaukee and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of its 123 opportunities.

In 10 games with a line this season, the Brewers have a mark of 4-6-0 against the spread.

Brewers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-27 33-30 28-23 38-34 49-37 17-20

