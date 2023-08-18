William Contreras -- hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Texas Rangers, with Andrew Heaney on the mound, on August 18 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .271 with 27 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 44th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 68th in slugging.

Contreras has had a hit in 69 of 102 games this season (67.6%), including multiple hits 31 times (30.4%).

In 11.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 35.3% of his games this season, Contreras has driven in at least one run. In 14 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.8%).

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .276 AVG .266 .353 OBP .333 .442 SLG .435 19 XBH 21 5 HR 7 24 RBI 30 32/21 K/BB 57/17 0 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings