Tyrone Taylor vs. Rangers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 92 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Andrew Heaney and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Andrew Heaney
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Rangers Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Rangers Pitching Matchup
|Brewers vs Rangers Player Props
|How to Watch Brewers vs Rangers
|Brewers vs Rangers Odds
|Brewers vs Rangers Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .190 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (19 of 38), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (10.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in 10.5% of his games in 2023 (four of 38), and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Taylor has driven in a run in 10 games this season (26.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (10.5%).
- In nine of 38 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Rangers
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for William Contreras
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Brian Anderson
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|23
|.240
|AVG
|.155
|.255
|OBP
|.176
|.420
|SLG
|.268
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|2
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Rangers have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.96).
- Rangers pitchers combine to allow 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Heaney (9-6 with a 4.17 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 114 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rangers, his 24th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 1 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.17, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 23 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.