On Friday, Mark Canha (.278 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage) and the Milwaukee Brewers play the Texas Rangers, whose starting pitcher will be Andrew Heaney. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.

Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Andrew Heaney TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Mark Canha At The Plate

Canha is batting .240 with 18 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Canha has picked up a hit in 57 of 99 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

In 7.1% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Canha has driven home a run in 25 games this season (25.3%), including more than one RBI in 7.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 30 games this season (30.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 44 .214 AVG .239 .267 OBP .341 .286 SLG .380 2 XBH 13 0 HR 3 3 RBI 16 4/1 K/BB 26/19 0 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings