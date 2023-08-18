Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Rangers on August 18, 2023
Marcus Semien and Christian Yelich are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Texas Rangers and the Milwaukee Brewers play at Globe Life Field on Friday (at 8:05 PM ET).
Brewers vs. Rangers Game Info
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI (130 total hits). He has swiped 25 bases.
- He's slashed .286/.372/.460 so far this year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has 25 doubles, 16 home runs, 47 walks and 60 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped six bases.
- He's slashing .222/.299/.398 so far this year.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers
Andrew Heaney Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -130)
Heaney Stats
- The Rangers' Andrew Heaney (9-6) will make his 24th start of the season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Heaney has made 17 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5 frames when he pitches.
- In 23 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.
Heaney Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1.1
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Marlins
|Aug. 6
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|vs. White Sox
|Aug. 1
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|11
|0
|at Astros
|Jul. 26
|5.0
|4
|3
|3
|3
|3
|vs. Dodgers
|Jul. 21
|5.0
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
Marcus Semien Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Semien Stats
- Semien has 141 hits with 30 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs, 56 walks and 78 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.
- He's slashed .282/.353/.472 on the year.
- Semien hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .317 with a double, two triples, two home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Semien Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|5
|5
|1
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
Adolis García Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Garcia Stats
- Adolis Garcia has collected 114 hits with 24 doubles, 30 home runs and 53 walks. He has driven in 91 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He's slashing .256/.337/.511 on the season.
Garcia Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 15
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Angels
|Aug. 14
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Giants
|Aug. 12
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
