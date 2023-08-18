How to Watch the Brewers vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 18
Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers will square off against the Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor at Globe Life Field on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Time: 8:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Venue: Globe Life Field
Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Brewers rank 22nd in Major League Baseball with 127 home runs.
- Milwaukee ranks 29th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .376 this season.
- The Brewers have a team batting average of just .232 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
- Milwaukee ranks 22nd in the majors with 516 total runs scored this season.
- The Brewers have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Brewers rank 22nd in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.
- Milwaukee strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.
- Milwaukee has pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
- The Brewers have a combined WHIP of just 1.224 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.
Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Brewers will hand the ball to Brandon Woodruff (2-1) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in 6 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
- He has earned a quality start two times in four starts this season.
- Woodruff has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has made four appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Brewers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/12/2023
|White Sox
|W 3-2
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Jesse Scholtens
|8/13/2023
|White Sox
|W 7-3
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dylan Cease
|8/15/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Bobby Miller
|8/16/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-1
|Away
|Wade Miley
|Clayton Kershaw
|8/17/2023
|Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Corbin Burnes
|Lance Lynn
|8/18/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Brandon Woodruff
|Andrew Heaney
|8/19/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Freddy Peralta
|Dane Dunning
|8/20/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Adrian Houser
|Max Scherzer
|8/22/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Wade Miley
|Bailey Ober
|8/23/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Corbin Burnes
|Kenta Maeda
|8/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Brandon Woodruff
|Yu Darvish
