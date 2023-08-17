Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn

Lance Lynn TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while batting .203.

Adames has had a hit in 62 of 109 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (15.6%).

In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.0%).

In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 54 .219 AVG .188 .296 OBP .280 .438 SLG .322 20 XBH 16 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 62/25 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings