Willy Adames vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Willy Adames, with a slugging percentage of .297 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Lance Lynn on the mound, August 17 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 18 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while batting .203.
- Adames has had a hit in 62 of 109 games this season (56.9%), including multiple hits 17 times (15.6%).
- In 14.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has picked up an RBI in 29 games this season (26.6%), with more than one RBI in 12 of those contests (11.0%).
- In 35.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|54
|.219
|AVG
|.188
|.296
|OBP
|.280
|.438
|SLG
|.322
|20
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|62/25
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 134 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Lynn (9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) goes for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9).
