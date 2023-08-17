Victor Caratini vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Thursday, Victor Caratini and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Dodgers and Lance Lynn, with the first pitch at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last action (on August 11 against the White Sox) he went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI.
Victor Caratini Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Victor Caratini At The Plate
- Caratini has two doubles, six home runs and 18 walks while batting .252.
- Caratini has had a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), including multiple hits 10 times (22.7%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Caratini has had at least one RBI in 36.4% of his games this year (16 of 44), with two or more RBI three times (6.8%).
- He has scored in 15 games this season, with multiple runs four times.
Victor Caratini Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|21
|.225
|AVG
|.276
|.333
|OBP
|.353
|.380
|SLG
|.395
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|3
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/10
|K/BB
|15/8
|1
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.26 team ERA that ranks 16th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 1.1 per game).
- Lynn will aim to claim his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Dodgers, his 25th of the season. He is 9-9 with a 5.88 ERA and 166 strikeouts through 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, when he went five innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 36-year-old's 5.88 ERA ranks 60th, 1.395 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 10.9 K/9 ranks seventh.
