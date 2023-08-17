As of December 31 the Green Bay Packers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +6600, put them 20th in the league.

Packers Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the NFC North: +400
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Green Bay Betting Insights

  • Green Bay covered eight times in 17 chances against the spread last season.
  • A total of eight Packers games last season hit the over.
  • Green Bay put up 337.9 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 17th in the . On defense, it ranked 17th, giving up 336.5 yards per game.
  • Last season the Packers were 5-4 at home and 3-5 away.
  • Green Bay posted a 5-6 record as the favored team, and posted a 3-3 record as underdogs.
  • The Packers were 3-3 in the NFC North and 6-6 in the NFC as a whole.

Packers Impact Players

Packers Player Futures

Aaron Jones Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaire Alexander Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Rashan Gary Defensive Player of the Year Odds
A.J. Dillon Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Jordan Love MVP Odds
Luke Musgrave Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Christian Watson Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Lukas Van Ness Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Jayden Reed Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Romeo Doubs Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Packers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 @ Bears - +6000
2 September 17 @ Falcons - +8000
3 September 24 Saints - +4000
4 September 28 Lions - +2200
5 October 9 @ Raiders - +8000
BYE - - - -
7 October 22 @ Broncos - +5000
8 October 29 Vikings - +4000
9 November 5 Rams - +8000
10 November 12 @ Steelers - +6000
11 November 19 Chargers - +2500
12 November 23 @ Lions - +2200
13 December 3 Chiefs - +600
14 December 11 @ Giants - +6600
15 December 17 Buccaneers - +10000
16 December 24 @ Panthers - +8000
17 December 31 @ Vikings - +4000
18 January 7 Bears - +6000

