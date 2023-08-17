Top Player Prop Bets for Brewers vs. Dodgers on August 17, 2023
Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Christian Yelich and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Dodger Stadium on Thursday, starting at 10:10 PM ET.
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has 129 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 59 walks and 67 RBI. He's also stolen 25 bases.
- He has a slash line of .287/.373/.462 on the year.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Carlos Santana Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Santana Stats
- Carlos Santana has collected 92 hits with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with six stolen bases.
- He's slashed .224/.302/.401 on the season.
Santana Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 16
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Dodgers
|Aug. 15
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 13
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Aug. 11
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Lance Lynn Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Lynn Stats
- Lance Lynn (9-9) will take to the mound for the Dodgers and make his 25th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start eight times in 24 starts this season.
- Lynn has three starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.
- The 36-year-old ranks 60th in ERA (5.88), 53rd in WHIP (1.395), and seventh in K/9 (10.9) among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.
Lynn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|5.0
|4
|1
|0
|9
|1
|at Padres
|Aug. 6
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|6
|2
|vs. Athletics
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|5
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 26
|4.2
|7
|7
|7
|5
|2
|at Twins
|Jul. 21
|6.2
|8
|9
|6
|6
|3
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 45 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 55 walks and 84 RBI (162 total hits). He has swiped 16 bases.
- He has a slash line of .341/.418/.589 so far this year.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 12
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has recorded 130 hits with 32 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 70 walks. He has driven in 81 runs with eight stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .293/.393/.580 on the year.
- Betts brings a five-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .526 with two doubles, three walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 16
|3-for-4
|4
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 15
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 13
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 11
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rockies
|Aug. 10
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
