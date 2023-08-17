Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on August 17.

The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (9-9) versus the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Brewers 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 46.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.3 per game).

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Brewers Schedule