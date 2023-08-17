Brewers vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 17
Thursday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (73-46) against the Milwaukee Brewers (65-56) at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 10:10 PM on August 17.
The Dodgers will call on Lance Lynn (9-9) versus the Brewers and Corbin Burnes (9-6).
Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Brewers 5.
Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Brewers Performance Insights
- Over their last 10 contests, the Brewers were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Milwaukee and its foes are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Brewers contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.
- The Brewers have been victorious in 25, or 46.3%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Milwaukee has been victorious seven times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.
- The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Milwaukee scores the 22nd-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.3 per game).
- The Brewers have pitched to a 4.04 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.
Brewers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 11
|@ White Sox
|W 7-6
|Corbin Burnes vs Michael Kopech
|August 12
|@ White Sox
|W 3-2
|Brandon Woodruff vs Jesse Scholtens
|August 13
|@ White Sox
|W 7-3
|Freddy Peralta vs Dylan Cease
|August 15
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-2
|Adrian Houser vs Bobby Miller
|August 16
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-1
|Wade Miley vs Clayton Kershaw
|August 17
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Lance Lynn
|August 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|Brandon Woodruff vs Andrew Heaney
|August 19
|@ Rangers
|-
|Freddy Peralta vs Dane Dunning
|August 20
|@ Rangers
|-
|Adrian Houser vs Max Scherzer
|August 22
|Twins
|-
|Wade Miley vs Bailey Ober
|August 23
|Twins
|-
|Corbin Burnes vs Kenta Maeda
