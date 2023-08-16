The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.237 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while batting .202.

In 56.5% of his games this season (61 of 108), Adames has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (15.7%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 108 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (14.8%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has had an RBI in 29 games this year (26.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (11.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored at least once 39 times this year (36.1%), including 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 53 .219 AVG .185 .296 OBP .280 .438 SLG .317 20 XBH 15 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 61/25 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings