William Contreras vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Contreras, with a slugging percentage of .357 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
William Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 40th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage, and 65th in slugging.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 68 of 100 games this year (68.0%), with more than one hit on 31 occasions (31.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games this season, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one RBI. In 14 of those games (14.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored at least once 43 times this year (43.0%), including 10 games with multiple runs (10.0%).
William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|51
|.276
|AVG
|.270
|.353
|OBP
|.336
|.442
|SLG
|.440
|19
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|7
|24
|RBI
|30
|32/21
|K/BB
|55/17
|0
|SB
|1
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- The Dodgers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .214 against him.
