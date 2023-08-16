Carlos Santana vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Carlos Santana -- with an on-base percentage of .209 in his past 10 games, 95 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the mound, on August 16 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is hitting .226 with 25 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks.
- In 58.7% of his games this year (64 of 109), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 22 of those games (20.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 15 games this season (13.8%), homering in 3.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 38 games this year (34.9%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (13.8%).
- He has scored a run in 41 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|48
|.208
|AVG
|.238
|.208
|OBP
|.319
|.333
|SLG
|.436
|1
|XBH
|22
|1
|HR
|7
|2
|RBI
|36
|4/0
|K/BB
|38/23
|0
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 16th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (133 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kershaw makes the start for the Dodgers, his 18th of the season. He is 10-4 with a 2.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts in 100 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, the lefty tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 35-year-old has an ERA of 2.51, with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .214 against him.
