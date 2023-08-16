Wednesday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (72-46) and the Milwaukee Brewers (65-55) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on August 16) at 10:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Dodgers.

The probable starters are Clayton Kershaw (10-4) for the Dodgers and Wade Miley (6-2) for the Brewers.

Brewers vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Brewers 3.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Brewers have been named underdog just one time and left with a loss in that contest.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a runline set by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have been underdogs in 53 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (47.2%) in those contests.

Oddsmakers have given Milwaukee the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +195 moneyline listed for this contest.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Brewers have a 33.9% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (515 total), Milwaukee is the 21st-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Brewers have pitched to a 4.02 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule