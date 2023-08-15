Willy Adames Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.
Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willy Adames At The Plate
- Adames has 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .203.
- Adames will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- Adames has picked up a hit in 61 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Adames has driven in a run in 29 games this season (27.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|52
|.219
|AVG
|.188
|.296
|OBP
|.283
|.438
|SLG
|.322
|20
|XBH
|15
|12
|HR
|6
|29
|RBI
|22
|60/22
|K/BB
|59/25
|1
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- The Dodgers allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings across 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
