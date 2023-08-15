The Milwaukee Brewers and Willy Adames (.289 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the White Sox.

Willy Adames Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willy Adames? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Willy Adames At The Plate

Adames has 17 doubles, 18 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .203.

Adames will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .211 with one homer over the course of his last games.

Adames has picked up a hit in 61 of 107 games this year, with multiple hits 17 times.

He has gone deep in 15.0% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Adames has driven in a run in 29 games this season (27.1%), including 12 games with more than one RBI (11.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

In 36.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willy Adames Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 52 .219 AVG .188 .296 OBP .283 .438 SLG .322 20 XBH 15 12 HR 6 29 RBI 22 60/22 K/BB 59/25 1 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings