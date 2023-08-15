Tyrone Taylor vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 9:28 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor and his .633 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Tuesday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the White Sox.
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .183 with five doubles, four home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 36 games this season, with at least two hits in 8.3% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (11.1%), homering in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 10 games this year (27.8%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.1%) he had two or more.
- He has scored at least once nine times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|21
|.240
|AVG
|.138
|.255
|OBP
|.162
|.420
|SLG
|.262
|5
|XBH
|4
|2
|HR
|2
|8
|RBI
|6
|16/1
|K/BB
|12/1
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.30 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller gets the start for the Dodgers, his 14th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Thursday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while surrendering four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
