Mark Canha Player Prop Bets: Brewers vs. Dodgers - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 with an RBI in his most recent game, Mark Canha and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Bobby Miller) at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his last appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) against the White Sox.
Mark Canha Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Mark Canha At The Plate
- Canha is batting .242 with 18 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 36 walks.
- Canha has gotten at least one hit in 57.7% of his games this year (56 of 97), with at least two hits 13 times (13.4%).
- Looking at the 97 games he has played this season, he's homered in six of them (6.2%), and in 1.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 24.7% of his games this year, Canha has picked up at least one RBI. In seven of those games (7.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 29 games this season (29.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Mark Canha Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|.214
|AVG
|.250
|.267
|OBP
|.375
|.286
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|2
|4/1
|K/BB
|0/3
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Miller (6-2) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 6-2 with a 3.89 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 69 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put together a 3.89 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
